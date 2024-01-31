Ex-Pakistani Prime Minister, Wife, Receive 14 Year Prison Sentences on Corruption Charges

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife have each been sentenced to 14 years in prison on corruption charges.

Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, were accused of receiving state gifts including jewelry and watches and eventually selling them during his time in office.

A spokesman for Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party says the sentence also disqualifies him from holding public office for 10 years.

Wednesday’s verdict comes a day after Khan and a close ally, Shah Mahmood Quresh, were sentenced to 10 years in prison for exposing state secrets.

Khan is accused of waving a confidential diplomatic cable between Washington and Islamabad that he said proved his ouster was part of a conspiracy between the United States and the Pakistani military. Officials with both sides have denied Khan’s accusations.

Khan was forced out of office in 2022 by a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Khan is already serving a three-year prison sentence on a separate corruption conviction. The conviction rendered him unable to take part in next month’s general elections.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Reuters, Agence France-Presse.



