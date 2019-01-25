Ex-teacher Charged with Trying to Support Islamic State

The Justice Department says a former substitute teacher from Texas who was captured in Syria has been charged with trying to support the Islamic State. Warren Christopher Clark appeared in federal court in Houston on Friday

Warren Christopher Clark appeared in federal court in Houston on Friday.

The 34-year-old was recently captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces and was turned over to U.S. officials this week.

Clark was first identified by researchers from George Washington University's Program on Extremism. The researchers obtained a resume and cover letter he allegedly sent to the Islamic State. In the documents, Clark said he was looking for a job teaching English to “students in the Islamic State.”

An indictment unsealed Friday charges Clark with attempting to provide himself as material support to the Islamic State.

His attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.