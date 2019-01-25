Accessibility links

Ex-teacher Charged with Trying to Support Islamic State

  • Associated Press
FILE - An Iraqi soldier inspects a train tunnel, adorned with an Islamic State group flag, that was used as training camp for IS fighters, in western Mosul, Iraq, March 1, 2017.

WASHINGTON — 

The Justice Department says a former substitute teacher from Texas who was captured in Syria has been charged with trying to support the Islamic State. Warren Christopher Clark appeared in federal court in Houston on Friday

The 34-year-old was recently captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces and was turned over to U.S. officials this week.

Clark was first identified by researchers from George Washington University's Program on Extremism. The researchers obtained a resume and cover letter he allegedly sent to the Islamic State. In the documents, Clark said he was looking for a job teaching English to “students in the Islamic State.”

An indictment unsealed Friday charges Clark with attempting to provide himself as material support to the Islamic State.

His attorney didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

