Expelled Russian Diplomats Preparing to Leave Britain

Russian diplomats ordered expelled by Britain over a nerve agent attack on British soil are preparing to leave the country.

Russian media are reporting a moving van was seen outside the Russian Embassy in London on Tuesday.

Britain ordered the expulsion of the diplomats last week, blaming Russia for the poisoning ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the British city of Salisbury earlier this month.

Russia retaliated by expelling 23 British diplomats, who are expected to leave Moscow in the coming days.

Russia denies involvement in the poisoning.

British officials say father and daughter remain in critical condition. A policemen who was among the first to try to help the pair is still in hospital but is now in stable condition.

As the dispute between Britain and Russia continues to mount over the poisoning of Skripal, Russia’s Foreign Ministry came up with yet another theory about the origin of the toxin used.

Russia’s foreign ministry listed four European countries as the most likely source for the Novichok nerve agent British officials say was used. Topping the list was Britain itself — the other three, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Sweden.

British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson told his European Union counterparts at a meeting in Brussels Monday that Russia's denial of its involvement in the poisoning on British soil is "a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation."