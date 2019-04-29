Accessibility links

1,100 Experts Call for Time to Rebuild Notre Dame Well

  • Associated Press
An image made available by Gigarama.ru on Wednesday April 17, 2019 shows an aerial shot of the fire damage to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris on Tuesday April 16.

PARIS — 

Over 1,100 French and international architects and heritage experts have called on French President Emmanuel Macron to take the necessary time to ensure good reconstruction work on the fire-damaged Notre Dame Cathedral.

In a column published by French newspaper Le Figaro Monday, they urge Macron to "let historians and experts have the time for diagnosis before deciding on the future of the monument."

FILE - Experts inspect the damaged Notre Dame cathedral after the fire in Paris, April 16, 2019, assessing the blackened shell of Paris' iconic cathedral to establish next steps to save what remains after a devastating fire destroyed much of the almost 900-year-old building.
SEE ALSO:

Notre Dame Fire Highlights Plight of France's Underfunded Patrimony

They call for a well-considered, thoughtful and ethical approach and warn against a "political agenda" based on speed.

France's government last week presented a bill aimed at speeding up the reconstruction of Notre Dame that would allow workers to skip some ordinary renovation procedures.

Macron has set a goal of rebuilding the cathedral in just five years, which some experts consider simply impossible to achieve.

