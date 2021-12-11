Experts Doubt Bangladesh Student Murder Convicts Will Serve Harsh Sentences

A day after a court in Bangladesh sentenced 20 students to death for killing a fellow student, members of the victim’s family said they hope the punishments would be served soon.

Abrar Fahad, 21, a student at Dhaka’s elite Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology, was beaten to death in October 2019 by fellow students who were members of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League [AL] political party.

Fahad's battered body was found in his university dormitory hours after he wrote a Facebook post that quickly went viral slamming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, head of the AL party, for signing a water-sharing deal with India.

After the post, a group of pro-Hasina students called Fahad into a room to interrogate him about his “anti-government” post. Police reports say Fahad's body, severely beaten with cricket bats, tree stumps and sticks, was found six hours later.

History of political clemency

Fahad’s killing sparked outrage among students across Bangladesh, where scores of AL-aligned convicts—some on death row, some facing life sentences—have received clemency from the ruling party since 2010.

Bangladesh law minister Anisul Huq said Wednesday's verdict proves Dhaka's commitment to the rule of law, but some legal experts say there is little chance any of Fahad's killers will be executed as long as AL remains in power.

“The High Court may overturn the rulings of the lower court soon. [But] if that does not happen, in all probability, the convicts will be granted presidential clemency at [some] point,” said a Dhaka Supreme Court lawyer who spoke to VOA on the condition of anonymity for fear of political reprisal.

“The BCL members work as foot soldiers of the ruling party," the lawyer added, referring to the student organization's notoriety in recent years after some of its members were accused of killing, violence and extortion.

In 2018, its members allegedly used violence in response to a major anti-government student protest. Also in 2018, during the national elections, BCL and AL activists were accused of invading polling places and rigging them in favor of the ruling Awami League.

"The Hasina-led government will not spare any effort to save these students from the gallows,” said the lawyer.

Officials with the BCL did not respond to VOA requests for comment.

Hong Kong-based Bangladeshi rights activist Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman said Wednesday’s conviction should be viewed as a temporary damage-control tactic by the government.

“Records suggest, the Hasina-led government has made it a practice to ensure impunity to all perpetrators from AL who help determine its political supremacy," said Ashrafuzzaman, a liaison officer of the Asian Legal Resource Centre. "There are numerous instances showing activists of different wings of the AL who got convicted with death sentences but were later granted presidential clemency when there was no scope to get them acquitted through the judicial process.”

Twenty death row inmates, all ruling party activists convicted in the case of murder of an opposition BNP leader, were granted presidential clemency in 2010, when AL was in power, Ashrafuzzaman added.

As another example, Ashrafuzzaman noted that in 2000, opposition BNP leader Nurul Islam was murdered. In that case AHM Biplob, son of a leader of the ruling AL party, and four associates were given death sentences in 2003. Biplob was also sentenced to life imprisonment in the cases of the murders of a Chhatra Shibir (the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami) activist in 2000 and a BNP leader in 2001.

After absconding for 10 years, in 2011, with the Awami League back in power, Biplob surrendered to a court.

In July 2011, Biplob was pardoned by the president in the BNP leader Nurul Islam murder case, after his AL leader father filed a mercy petition. In February 2012, Biplob was granted presidential clemency again in the cases of two other murders when his life sentence was reduced to 10-year imprisonment.

Ashrafuzzaman also noted that "In 2018, the president granted clemency to Tofail Ahmed Joseph, who had been a former private bodyguard of Sheikh Hasina and a life term convict in a murder case.”

It can be “safely assumed” that none in the Fahad murder case will be sent to the gallows as long as Hasina is in office, Ashrafuzzaman added.

VOA was unable to reach any official from the Hasina administration for a comment on the clemency actions.

Vows to follow through

Law minister Huq, however, says he is confident the Hasina-led government will cooperate and see that the executions by hanging, a legacy of the British colonial era, are carried out.

“The government ensured all steps in the investigation and trial of the case in a responsible manner. Now justice has been served,” Huq told a press briefing with local media. “No one will be spared after committing a ghastly crime like this.”

Faruk Ahmed, a lawyer defending some of the accused students—three of whom remain at large—said he was unhappy with what he called the “unfair” verdict.

“Some bright students of the country have been handed death sentences despite there was no proper evidence against some of them," Ahmed told local media reporters at the court after the sentencing. "Some masterminds in the case were not named in the police charge sheet.

“We will appeal the sentence in the High Court,” the defense attorney added.

Fahad’s father, Barkat Ullah, said he was happy with the verdict.

“I hope the High Court will uphold Wednesday’s verdict,” Ullah told VOA.

Fahad’s mother, Rokeya Khatun, said she will feel "justice has been served only after the sentences have been carried out."

Some information in this report came from Agence France-Presse.