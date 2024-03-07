Explainer: What Is Ramadan?

Nearly 2 billion Muslims around the world will celebrate the Islamic holiday Ramadan, which is expected to begin on March 10 or 11, depending on the sighting of the moon.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims abstain from food, drink, smoking, gossip and sexual relations from sunrise to sunset.

Fasting is meant to bring Muslims closer to God and help them better empathize with those who are less fortunate.

The global Muslim population is vast and diverse, so Ramadan traditions vary slightly throughout the world. Here are some facts about Ramadan:

What are the origins of Ramadan?

Muslims believe that in the year 610, the Quran, the Muslim holy book, was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by a messenger of God.

The five pillars of Islam are: shahada (profession of faith), salat (prayer), zakat (giving of alms), sawm (fasting) and Hajj (pilgrimage to Mecca).

How is the start of Ramadan determined?

Ramadan occurs in the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. Because the Muslim calendar year is shorter than the Gregorian calendar year, Ramadan begins 10-12 days earlier each year. The Gregorian calendar is used in most parts of the world.

In 2024, Ramadan ends at sunset April 9 or 10.

Because lunar sightings depend on the moon's location in relation to the globe, countries may celebrate the start of Ramadan on different days.

What are the rules of fasting during Ramadan?

During Ramadan, Muslims wake up before dawn to eat suhoor — a light meal containing protein, other nutrients and beverages before fasting begins at sunrise.

Many Muslims recite the Quran before breaking the fast.

After sunset, however, Muslims typically gather for iftar — the breaking of the fast — and the most important meal of the day. An iftar meal typically includes fruits, cheeses, sweets, vegetables, bread and halal meat. The fast is initially broken, however, the way the Prophet Muhammad did it — by a sip of water and dates.

Are some Muslims exempt from fasting?

Fasting is not meant to cause hardship. The elderly, young children, the sick, women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or menstruating, and those who are traveling are exempt from fasting.

But Muslims who do not fast are required to observe the holy month by reading and reciting the Quran, focusing on their spiritual goals and giving alms.

Some Ramadan facts

Many Muslims greet one another at the start of the month by saying "Ramadan Mubarak" (Blessed Ramadan).

Sunni Islam is the largest branch of the religion. Sunni Muslims make up about 87% to 90% of the world's Muslims. Shiite Islam is the second-largest branch. Shiite Muslims account for about 10% to 13%.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is the celebration ending the monthlong observation of Ramadan.

Eid al-Fitr celebrations vary, but often include spending time with family and friends, gift-giving, charitable giving and festivals with food and activities.

Muslim population

Indonesia is home to the world's largest Muslim population, about 240 million people. Muslims make up nearly 90% of the country's population of 277 million people.

The world's Muslim population of roughly 2 billion people accounts for nearly a quarter of the global population.

Islam is the world's second-largest religion. Christianity is the largest.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press.