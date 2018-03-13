Explosion Hits Palestinian Prime Minister's Convoy in Gaza

An explosion damaged several cars in a convoy carrying Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah as he made a rare visit Monday to the Gaza Strip.

The blast happened after the convoy crossed into the northern part of the strip ruled by the militant group Hamas.

Hamdallah was not hurt and a short time later attended the inauguration of a sewage plant.

His Fatah party said it holds Hamas responsible for the explosion. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called it a "cowardly" attack.

The Palestinian territories have been effectively split since a violent struggle in 2007, with the Palestinian Authority controlling the West Bank and the more militant Hamas in control of the Gaza Strip. The two agreed in October to begin negotiations on reunification, with Egypt serving as mediator. But the reconciliation has not materialized.