Explosion Reported at Afghan Stadium

Reports from Afghanistan say at least two policemen were killed while several people were wounded when a suspected suicide bomber blew himself up at an entrance to a packed stadium in the capital Kabul.

Officials confirmed the blast during a Shpageeza Cricket League match Wednesday afternoon, but there is no independent confirmation of its nature and reported casualties.

Afghanistan Cricket Board officials say all players were safe and there were no casualties inside the Kabul stadium.

No one has yet claimed responsibility.



The two-week long cricket tournament kicked off on Monday at the Kabul stadium at a time when the city has seen repeated attacks claimed by the Taliban and Islamic State affiliates.