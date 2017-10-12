Facebook Chief Absolutely' Supports Releasing Russia-linked Advertisements

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said Thursday she "absolutely" supports the public release of all advertisements produced by a Russia-linked organization during the 2016 presidential election.



Sandberg said the company is "working on transparency" following the revelation last month that a group with alleged ties to the Russian government ran $100,000 worth of ads on Facebook promoting "divisive" causes like Black Lives Matter.



"Things happened on our platform that shouldn't have happened," she said during the interview with Axios's Mike Allen.



Later Thursday, Sandberg is set to meet with Congressional investigators who are looking into what role the advertisements which began running in 2015 and continued through this year may have played in the 2016 presidential election.



The $100,000 worth of ads represent a very small fraction of the total $2.3 billion spent by, and on behalf of, President Donald Trump and losing-candidate Hillary Clinton's campaigns during the election.



Multiple congressional investigations have been launched, seeking to determine what effect alleged Russian meddling may have played in the election.



In addition, Robert Mueller, a former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, is conducting a criminal probe, including whether President Trump's campaign colluded with Russian operatives during the election season. Trump has denied working with the Russians.

Facebook had previously agreed to disclose the thousands of Facebook ads to congress. Sandberg said Thursday she thinks "it's important that [the investigators] get the whole picture and explain that to the American people."

In response to the Russian ad buys, Sandberg said Facebook is hiring 4,000 new employees to oversee ads and content. She said the company is also using "machine learning and automation" to target fake accounts that spread fake news.



She defined fake news as "things that are false hoaxes" and said Facebook is working to stamp out the bad information by teaming up with third-party fact checkers and warning users before they share news deemed fake by Facebook.



She said it is important to be cautious when going after fake news because "a lot of what we allow on Facebook is people expressing themselves" and "when you cut off speech for one person, you cut off speech for all people."



"We don't check the information posted on Facebook before people post it, and I don't think people should want us to," she said.



Hundreds of fake accounts were used to distribute the Russia-linked advertisements, Sandberg said. But had those ads been posted by legitimate users, "we would have let them run," she said.