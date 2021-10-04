Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Suffering Outages

An outage has left millions of people around the world unable to use Facebook along with its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms to connect with friends, family and others.



“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” the company tweeted Monday.



The outage appears to have started around 11:45 a.m. Eastern time.



Recently, The Wall Street Journal reported that internal Facebook documents showed the company knows about the negative effects of its products yet does little to counter potentially harmful consequences. CBS’s “60 Minutes” program Sunday broadcast an interview with a whistleblower, Frances Haugen, who aired her grievances about the social media giant.



Haugen is expected to testify before a Senate subcommittee on Tuesday.

Facebook says her allegations are misleading.



Some information in this report comes from The Associated Press.