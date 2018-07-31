Facebook Removes 32 Pages, Accounts Deemed Fake

Facebook says it has shut down 32 Facebook and Instagram accounts because they were "involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior."

The company said in a statement Tuesday that it does not know yet who is behind the pages, but added it has found some connections between the accounts it removed and those connected to Russia's Internet Research Agency, which is believed to have posted propaganda that influenced the 2016 U.S. elections.

The statement said the company removed eight Facebook pages, 17 Facebook profiles, and seven Instagram accounts that violated the company's ban on "coordinated inauthentic behavior."

It said more than 290,000 accounts followed at least one of the fake pages.

Facebook said it was sharing what it knows because of a connection between the "bad actors" behind the Facebook and Instagram pages and some protests that are planned next week in Washington, D.C.

"It's clear that whoever set up these accounts went to much greater lengths to obscure their true identities than the Russian-based Internet Research Agency (IRA) has in the past," the statement said. It called the entities behind the pages "determined, well-funded adversaries who will never give up and are constantly changing tactics."

Facebook said the entities behind the accounts ran about 150 ads for about $11,000 on Facebook and Instagram, paid for with U.S. and Canadian currency.

Facebook also canceled an event posted by one of the accounts — a page called "Resisters" — calling for a counterprotest to a "Unite the Right" event scheduled for August in Washington, D.C.

Facebook also said it has reported its findings to law enforcement and will continue to search for other fake accounts.