Facebook's Zuckerberg Apologizes to EU Lawmakers

Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg answers questions about the improper use of millions of users' data by a political consultancy, at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, in this still image taken from Reuters TV, May 22, 2018.
BRUSSELS — 

Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg apologized to EU lawmakers on Tuesday and said the company had not done enough to prevent misuse of the social network.


Meeting the leaders of the European Parliament, Zuckerberg stressed the importance of Europeans to Facebook and said he was sorry for not doing enough to prevent abuse of the platform.


"We didn't take a broad enough view of our responsibility. That was a mistake and I am sorry for it," Zuckerberg said in his opening remarks.


Facebook has been embroiled in a data scandal after it emerged that the personal data of 87 million users were improperly accessed by a political consultancy.

