Authenticating the Putin Movie Trailer 

Finally, the video is a combination of what seems to be documentary footage and CGI or AI-generated footage.

The Putin trailer is the only video the channel ever published.

The channel is not verified, which is uncommon for reputable movie production companies.

The video is published by a newly established YouTube channel AIO Entertainment with just 6,500 subscribers.

At first glance, these doubts appear to be justified. Here is why:

Most of the nearly 4,000 comments under the video are in the Russian language and express doubt that the clip represents a real movie.

While little known to international audiences, Vega is popular in Poland where his works have been recognized with numerous accolades including the prestigious National Hugo Television award.

Polygraph.info established that AIO Entertainment is a real production company in Poland. It is affiliated with Patryk Vega or Besaleel , a movie director whom the Hollywood Reporter described as the “Polish box office king” for his mega-hit gangster films.

In its June 2 news piece, the Hollywood Reporter announced Vega’s international debut – a first English-language political thriller based on Putin’s biography and drawing his psychological portrait.

Military.com – a United States military news and analysis website – wrote that Besaleel’s upcoming movie Putin will reveal the links between the Russian president and organized mafia “as far back as 1990.”

Vega published a trailer for his Putin movie on X on November 2. It is identical to the video clip published on YouTube.

The trailer is grotesquely graphic. One of its provocative scenes shows the actor playing Putin lying on the floor, shaking and naked, except for a set of diapers soiled with excrement. The scene apparently is based on rumors from December 2022 claiming that Putin fell down stairs and involuntarily defecated. At the time, the hashtag PutinPoopedHimself trended on social media for days.