Viral X Post Falsely Claims Hamas Captured Israeli Generals

“Several high profile Israeli General's captured by Hammas.” [original grammar and spelling.]

That is false.

In fact, Azerbaijan’s DTX intelligence service originally shared this video on October 5 to show it had detained three former Nagorno-Karabakh leaders.

They were Bako Sahakyan, the former president of Nagorno-Karabakh, Arkadi Gukasian, the former Nagorno-Karabakh foreign minister; and Davit Ishkhanyan, the former president/speaker of Nagorno-Karabakh’s legislative branch.

They were captured after Azerbaijan’s September 19 lightning attack on the ethnic Armenian enclave.

Despite the Azerbaijani flag and DTX embroidering on the soldiers’ uniforms, this video has been making rounds on social media since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, accompanied by the false claim that it shows Hamas capturing Israeli generals.

atGeoPolndIR's post gained over 100,000 views, and while commenters were quick to point out Azerbaijan’s flag as proof that the video is misinformation, many accepted the video as fact.