Factbox: Global Civilian Gun Ownership

Americans have the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, with 4 in 10 saying they either own a gun or live in a home with guns, according to a 2017 Pew Center study.



The top 5 countries with highest gun ownership per 100 residents:



United States: 120.5

Yemen: 52.8

Montenegro: 39.1

Serbia: 39.1

Canada: 34.7



Source: Small Arms Survey, 2018

Countries with the most mass shootings 1966-2012:

United States: 90

Philippines: 18

Russia: 15

Yemen: 11

France: 10



Source: University of Alabama 2016