Factbox: Global Civilian Gun Ownership

  • VOA News
FILE - Forensic firearms examiners inspect weapons turned in by residents in a gun buy-back program co-sponsored with the New Life Covenant Church Southeast in the 6th Police District, in this June 2, 2018, photo provided by the Chicago Police Department.

Americans have the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, with 4 in 10 saying they either own a gun or live in a home with guns, according to a 2017 Pew Center study.

The top 5 countries with highest gun ownership per 100 residents:

United States: 120.5
Yemen: 52.8
Montenegro: 39.1
Serbia: 39.1
Canada: 34.7

Source: Small Arms Survey, 2018

Countries with the most mass shootings 1966-2012:

United States: 90
Philippines: 18
Russia: 15
Yemen: 11
France: 10

Source: University of Alabama 2016

