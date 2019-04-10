Factbox: Global Civilian Gun Ownership

Americans have the highest rate of civilian gun ownership in the world, with 4 in 10 saying they either own a gun or live in a home with guns, according to a 2017 Pew Center study.
The top 5 countries with highest gun ownership per 100 residents:
United States: 120.5
Yemen: 52.8
Montenegro: 39.1
Serbia: 39.1
Canada: 34.7
Source: Small Arms Survey, 2018
Countries with the most mass shootings 1966-2012:
United States: 90
Philippines: 18
Russia: 15
Yemen: 11
France: 10
Source: University of Alabama 2016