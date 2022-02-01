FACTBOX - Legal Cases Against Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi 

Myanmar’s former leader Aung San Suu Kyi will go on trial for election fraud next month, after being charged with influencing the election commission in the run up to a November 2020 ballot that was won in a landslide by her party.

The military overthrew the government of Suu Kyi a year ago, alleging unaddressed poll irregularities. She is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry combined maximum sentences of more than 100 years in prison and denies all charges.

The following is a summary of the sentences and cases against Suu Kyi, 76, based on information available to Reuters:



- Intent to incite, after her party sent a letter in February to international organizations asking them not to recognize the military government (Penal Code, Article 505). Sentenced to two years in prison in December 6, 2021.

- Breaches of coronavirus regulations during her party’s election campaigning in September 2020 (Natural Disaster Management Law, Article 25). Sentenced to two years in prison Jan. 10, 2022, after a two-year sentence in December 2021 on a similar charge.

- Possession in February of unlicensed walkie-talkies and a set of signal jammers (Export and Import Law, Article 8). One case, maximum 3 years in prison. (Telecommunications Law, Article 67). Sentenced on Jan. 10 to two years and one year in jail, respectively, on the charges. The sentences are to be served concurrently.

- Obtaining, collecting, recording, or publishing or communicating secret information that could be useful to an enemy (Official Secrets Act). One case, maximum 14 years in prison.

- Influencing the Union Election Commission in the 2020 elections (Penal Code article 130-A). One case, maximum three years in prison and a fine.

- Violations of the anti-corruption law (Sections 55, 63). 10 cases, maximum 15 years in prison for each.

Allegations include:

* Misusing funds from the Daw Khin Kyi Foundation Suu Kyi chaired, to build a home.

* Leasing government-owned land at a discounted rate.

* Accepting bribes totaling $600,000 and 11.4 kg of gold bars.

* Misuse of state funds for lease of a helicopter.