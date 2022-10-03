Accessibility links

Famed US Extreme Skier Gets Traditional Nepalese Funeral

Buddhist monks performs rituals during the funeral of famed American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct.2, 2022. Nelson died last week while coming down from the top of Mount Manaslu, the eighth-highest mountain in the world.
KATHMANDU, Nepal — 

A famed extreme skier from the United States who was killed after falling from one of the world's tallest mountains was on Sunday given a traditional funeral at a Sherpa cremation ground as Buddhist monks officiated over a ceremony attended by family, friends and government officials.

Hilaree Nelson, 49, fell off the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of the world's eighth-highest mountain, Mount Manaslu, last week while skiing down with her partner, Jim Morrison.

Nelson's body was taken to the Sherpa cremation grounds in Kathmandu from a hospital morgue on the back of an open truck that was decorated with a poster of her and bedecked with garlands of flowers.

Family, friends, mountaineers and government officials gathered at the funeral ground, offering flowers and scarves that were placed on her remains, which were then rested on a stack of wood. Buddhists monks lit the pyre as they played musical instruments and chanted prayers while mourners lit incense.

Nelson's family members had flown to Kathmandu for the funeral.

Family and friends gather during the funeral of famed American extreme skier Hilaree Nelson in Kathmandu, Nepal, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, a week after Nelson died during a descent of Mount Manaslu.
Nelson disappeared on Sept. 26. Two days later, rescuers searching by helicopter located her body, which was flown to Kathmandu. Bad weather had hampered the search.

Climbers on Mount Manaslu have been struggling with bad weather conditions and repeated avalanches.

On the same day Nelson fell, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides have attempted to reach the mountain's summit during Nepal's autumn climbing season.

FILE - Hilaree Nelson of Telluride, Colorado, left and James Morrison of Tahoe, California, raise their fists as the pair arrived in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 4, 2018. Nelson died last week after falling off the world's eighth-highest mountain.
Nelson, from Telluride, Colorado, and Morrison, from Tahoe, California, are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest mountain, in 2018.

Nepal's government has issued permits to 504 climbers during this year's autumn climbing season. Most are climbing Mount Manaslu.

