The wife and mother of convicted Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav arrived in Pakistan Monday to see him. Pakistani officials say the meeting has been allowed “purely on humanitarian grounds” and special arrangements have been put in place at the foreign ministry where the interaction will take place.

Extremely tight security arrangements were established in and around the complex housing the foreign ministry with mobile phone signal jammers also activated to deter subversive acts

Jadhav’s family plans to return home soon after the meeting, which is expected last an hour, according to Pakistani foreign ministry officials. A military court sentenced Jadhav to death in April for espionage and terrorism against Pakistan.

“There would be a partition for security reasons,” a Pakistan foreign ministry official said when asked whether the family members would be allowed to meet Jadhav personally. The official spoke on condition of anonymity.

He added that media crews will be able to cover the arrival and departure of Jadhav’s wife and mother at the ministry and Pakistan has agreed to honor India’s request not to allow any media interaction with the visitors, the official added.

“Media may kindly be kept at a distance to ensure security of the family members and avoid any harassment to them,” he quoted from a letter the foreign ministry received from the Indian government ahead of Monday’s meeting.

Charges rejected

India says Jadhav is a former officer of the Indian navy but he rejects the charges against him as baseless, saying he has no connection with the government.

Pakistani officials insist Jadhav has confessed before the country’s military court that he was tasked by the Indian intelligence agency “to plan, coordinate and organize espionage, terrorist and sabotage activities” against Pakistan.

India asked the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in May to restrict Pakistan from executing Jadhav, arguing he was denied diplomatic assistance during what it called an “unfair trial.”

The ICJ suspended the execution, pending final judgment by the court. Pakistan rejected India’s assertions while submitting its reply to ICJ last week.

Appeal filed

Islamabad defended its stance of not granting diplomatic access to Jadhav, insisting he is a serving officer of the Indian navy and entered the country with the intent of spying and carrying out subversive acts.

Jadhav has filed an appeal with Pakistan’s army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, to seek clemency, which is still pending. He can still ask for a presidential pardon in case Bajwa turned down his mercy petition.