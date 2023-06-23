Accessibility links

Family Mourns Loss of British Pakistani Father, Son on Submersible  

This undated handout from the Dawood Hercules Corporation released June 20, 2023, shows businessman Shahzada Dawood, vice chairman of Karachi-headquartered conglomerate Engro, and his son Suleman.
islamabad — 

The family of the British Pakistani father and son who were among the five people who died on the Titanic tourist submersible expressed "profound grief" at their loss Friday.

Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman, 19, were part of the Dawood industrial empire, which has become one of the most profitable in Pakistan.

"It is with profound grief that we announce the passing of Shahzada and Suleman Dawood," said a statement from the Dawood Foundation.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the other passengers on the Titan submersible," it read, signed by Hussain and Kulsum Dawood, Shahzada's parents.

Hussain Dawood is one of Pakistan's richest men, head of the Engro Corporation and chairman of the charity foundation that bears the family name.

