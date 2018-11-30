Family Says Egypt Arrested British Tourist for Military Chopper Video

The family of a 19-year-old British tourist says Egyptian authorities have arrested the young man over a video he filmed on his cellphone that showed a military helicopter in the background.

Speaking from the UK on Friday, humanitarian relief worker Shareen Nawaz told The Associated Press that her cousin, Libyan-British Muhammed Fathi AbulKasem, was arrested shortly after he arrived in Egypt's coastal city of Alexandria on Nov. 21.



She said he faced a court three times over the past week on charges of collecting intelligence on the Egyptian military. His mother, Amaal Rafiq, confirmed his arrest in a Facebook post.



Egypt's Foreign Ministry couldn't immediately be reached for comment. The UK's Foreign Office confirmed the arrest of a Briton in Alexandria, but didn't elaborate.