Farmers Protest in Paris

Paris is bracing Monday for a protest mounted by angry French farmers.

Farmers’ unions are demanding better compensation for French produce and safeguards against cheap, imported competition.

Some farmers are traveling in their tractors and other work vehicles to Paris where they plan to set up roadblocks to bring attention to their farming woes.

Fifteen thousand police officers are being deployed for security during the protests, according to Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, who has warned that traffic will likely be affected by the farmers’ demonstrations.

Farmers’ unions have said they would like to see all major roads blocked in the capital, putting Paris “under siege.”

On Sunday, two climate activists in the Louvre museum threw soup on the glass protecting Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa. “What’s the most important thing,” they yelled . . . . Art or the right to healthy and sustainable food?”