Fast Cars, Rickety Bridges as 'The Grand Tour' Returns

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May return for a third season of their thrill-seeking motor show "The Grand Tour," with plenty of fast cars and stunning scenery they hope will take viewers' minds off the real world.

The Amazon program follows the presenters as they test out all sorts of cars around the world, and this season sees them travel to Colombia and Mongolia.

"There's a refugee crisis and politics going on left, right and center," Clarkson said in an interview. "It's quite nice to sit down to just go 'thank God we can just park that for five minutes and watch these three fat old imbeciles falling over and catching fire' because that's what entertainment supposed to do, take your mind off the horrors of everyday life."

The series launched in 2016, re-uniting the three former presenters of the BBC's "Top Gear," a program Clarkson was dropped from after he attacked a production staff member.

"Driving (Formula One racing driver) Jim Clark's Lotus 25 was an amazing experience," Hammond said when asked about the show's highlights.

"That, plus in Colombia getting over the biggest, tallest, most rickety bridge you've ever seen in your life in a massive pickup truck. It was not a highlight doing it but getting off the bridge at the other side was."

The third season of "The Grand Tour" debuts on Jan. 18 on Amazon Prime Video, the online retailer's subscription service.

A fourth series has already been announced.