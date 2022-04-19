Fatalities Confirmed in Explosions at High School in Afghan Capital  

Police in Kabul say at least six people have been killed after a series of explosions at a high school in the Afghan capital Tuesday.

Police spokesman Khalid Zadaran says another 11 people were injured when three bombs went off in succession at the Abdul Rahim Shahid High School and an adjoining training center for children in the mostly Shiite Hazara neighborhood in western Kabul.

The neighborhood has been targeted in the past by Afghanistan’s Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State’s ISKP affiliate, killing dozens of residents.

No one has immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s bombings.

