FBI Offers Reward for Info in Kidnapping Case in Syria

The FBI is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the return of an American journalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012.

Austin Bennett Tice was believed to have been kidnapped while covering the war in Darya, a Damascus suburb that had been under rebel control until Thursday.

No one has seen Tice since a 2012 video. He was seen blindfolded, wincing in apparent pain, and saying, "Oh, Jesus," several times before a group of armed men in Arabic dress led him away.

It is unclear who is holding Tice and why and what their demands are. But his parents have said they believe he is still alive.

Tice has been a freelance journalist for such news agencies as The Washington Post, CBS and the McClatchy newspapers.