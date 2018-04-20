Accessibility links

FBI Offers Reward for Info in Kidnapping Case in Syria

  • VOA News
Marc and Debra Tice, the parents of Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria in 2012, speak during a press conference, at the Press Club, in Beirut, Lebanon, July 20, 2017.

The FBI is offering a $1 million reward for information leading to the return of an American journalist who disappeared in Syria in 2012.

This undated photo obtained from his family shows American freelance journalist Austin Tice.
Austin Bennett Tice was believed to have been kidnapped while covering the war in Darya, a Damascus suburb that had been under rebel control until Thursday.

No one has seen Tice since a 2012 video. He was seen blindfolded, wincing in apparent pain, and saying, "Oh, Jesus," several times before a group of armed men in Arabic dress led him away.

It is unclear who is holding Tice and why and what their demands are. But his parents have said they believe he is still alive.

Tice has been a freelance journalist for such news agencies as The Washington Post, CBS and the McClatchy newspapers.

