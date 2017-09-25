FBI: US Violent Crime Spikes for 2nd Consecutive Year

Violent crime, including aggravated assault and murder, rose for a second consecutive year in the United States last year.

The number of violent crimes reported to police departments increased by 4.1 percent in 2016, after rising by 3.3 percent in 2015, according to the FBI's annual crime statistics. There were nearly 1.25 million violent crimes in the nation last year, according to the crime report.

The Department of Justice said in a statement the change represented the "largest single-year increases in the violent crime rate since 1991."

The rate, however, remains below historic levels, with the 2016 level 12.3 percent below that of 2007, according to the FBI data.

A total of 17,250 Americans were murdered last year, marking an increase of 8.6 percent from the year before. In 2015, the homicide rate increased by 11.4 percent, according to corrected FBI data.

Aggravated assaults accounted for 64.3 percent of violent crimes; with robbery accounting for 26.6 percent; rape 7.7 percent; and murder accounted for 1.4 percent.

The FBI’s annual report, which is based on data submitted by police departments and other law enforcement agencies, lags by about nine months. Early indications suggest the increase in violent crime has continued into 2017.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has cited the spike in violent crime in arguing for tougher law enforcement policies.

“The Department of Justice is committed to working with our state, local, and tribal partners across the country to deter violent crime, dismantle criminal organizations and gangs, stop the scourge of drug trafficking, and send a strong message to criminals that we will not surrender our communities to lawlessness and violence,” Sessions said in a statement.