Fearing a Utah 'Coronation', 8 Republicans Challenge Romney

  • Associated Press
Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney speaks to reporters after declaring his candidacy for U.S. Senate at the state elections office, March 15, 2018, at the Utah State Capitol, in Salt Lake City.
SALT LAKE CITY — 

Eight Republicans have stepped forward before a Thursday evening filing deadline to challenge former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney in a Utah Senate race.

Many of the candidates acknowledge the David-vs-Goliath nature of challenging the famous and popular Romney, but they say someone needs to keep the race to replace Republican Orrin Hatch from becoming a "coronation."

Romney is pushing back against the criticism, saying he's working to earn every vote and emphasizing his ties to Utah, where he's made his home.

He filed papers on Thursday to officially become a candidate.

In addition to a crowded primary, he faces a handful of Democrats and third-party candidates all aiming to take him on.

