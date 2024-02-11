Accessibility links

February 11, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 This handout photograph released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (L) greeting Argentine President Javier Milei (R) at the Vatican.
2 A boy jumps into the floodwaters on the national highway caused by heavy rain and the river bursting in Demak, Central Java, Indonesia.
3 A Palestinian morns a relative killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
4 Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2024.

