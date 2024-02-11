Accessibility links
Day in Photos
Day in Photos
February 11, 2024
February 11, 2024 1:27 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
This handout photograph released by the Vatican press office, Vatican Media, shows Pope Francis (L) greeting Argentine President Javier Milei (R) at the Vatican.
2
A boy jumps into the floodwaters on the national highway caused by heavy rain and the river bursting in Demak, Central Java, Indonesia.
3
A Palestinian morns a relative killed in the Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
4
Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian attack on a residential neighborhood in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Feb. 10, 2024.
February 11, 2024
