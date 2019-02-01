Accessibility links
Day in Photos
February 1, 2019
February 01, 2019 1:15 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Girls play with live Teacup pigs, a rare pet in the country, at the start of celebrations leading to the Lunar New Year at Manila's Lucky Chinatown Plaza in Manila, Philippines, Feb. 1, 2019.
An artisan poses with an ostrich feather-adorned hat worn by the "Gilles of Binche" performers during the Binche carnival, a UNESCO World Heritage event, in a shop in Binche, Belgium, Feb. 1, 2019.
A man takes pictures of a tree decorated with red lanterns ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations in Ditan Park in Beijing, China, Feb. 1, 2019.
Indian Naga Sadhus (Hindu holy men) take photos as newly-initiated Naga Sadhus perform rituals on the banks of the Ganges River during the Kumbh Mela festival, in Allahabad, Feb. 1, 2019.
