Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 1, 2023
February 01, 2023 1:55 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan rally to mark the second anniversary of 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo.
2
People cross a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
3
A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany.
4
Pope Francis (C) arrives for the Mass at the N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Load more
February 1, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
January 31, 2023
Day in Photos
January 30, 2023
Day in Photos
January 29, 2023
Day in Photos
January 27, 2023
Day in Photos
January 26, 2023
Day in Photos
January 25, 2023
Day in Photos
January 24, 2023
Day in Photos
January 23, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG