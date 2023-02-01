Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 1, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Myanmar protesters residing in Japan rally to mark the second anniversary of 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo.
1 Myanmar protesters residing in Japan rally to mark the second anniversary of 2021 military coup, outside the Embassy of Myanmar in Tokyo.
People cross a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
2 People cross a destroyed bridge in Bakhmut, Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany.
3 A Leopard 2 tank is seen in action during a visit of German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at the Bundeswehr tank battalion 203 at the Field Marshal Rommel Barracks in Augustdorf, Germany.
Pope Francis (C) arrives for the Mass at the N&#39;Dolo Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
4 Pope Francis (C) arrives for the Mass at the N'Dolo Airport in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG