Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 1, 2024
February 01, 2024 2:00 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A protester with fake blood on his body raises a three-finger salute in a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar’s 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand.
2
Anti-riot police use water to disperse people during a protest by farmers outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium.
3
Municipal workers sweep up straw during a protest by farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Paris, France.
4
Students clash with riot police in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against the government's plans for private universities, in Athens.
February 1, 2024
