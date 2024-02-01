Accessibility links

February 1, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A protester with fake blood on his body raises a three-finger salute in a demonstration to mark the third anniversary of Myanmar&rsquo;s 2021 military coup, outside of the United Nations office in Bangkok, Thailand.
Anti-riot police use water to disperse people during a protest by farmers outside the European Parliament as European leaders meet for an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium.
Municipal workers sweep up straw during a protest by farmers over price pressures, taxes and green regulation, grievances shared by farmers across Europe, in Paris, France.
Students clash with riot police in front of the Greek Parliament during a demonstration against the government&#39;s plans for private universities, in Athens.
