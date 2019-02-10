Accessibility links

February 10, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning &quot;Upale&quot; (or dried cow dung cakes) after taking a dip during the third &quot;Shahi Snan&quot; (grand bath) at &quot;Kumbh Mela&quot; or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India.
A girl writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
United States&#39; Lindsey Vonn poses with her career&#39;s medals in the finish area after the women&#39;s downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden.
Worshipers gather around candles during a Mass to mark the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.
