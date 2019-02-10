Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
US Politics
All About America
Immigration
People in America
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
11:30 - 11:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
13:00 - 14:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:05 - 14:30
Global Threat Assessment of U.S. Intelligence Community
14:30 - 15:00
VOA Learning English
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
13:00 - 14:00
LIVE
Nightline Africa
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:05
VOA Newscasts
14:30 - 15:00
VOA Learning English
15:00 - 16:00
Music Time in Africa
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Latest program
Upcoming
05:05 - 05:30
Soul Lounge
05:30 - 06:00
Soul Lounge
10:05 - 11:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
16:00 - 16:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Nightline Africa
Nightline Africa
Day in Photos
February 10, 2019
February 10, 2019 12:44 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Sadhus or Hindu holy men offer prayers while sitting inside circles of burning "Upale" (or dried cow dung cakes) after taking a dip during the third "Shahi Snan" (grand bath) at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, previously known as Allahabad, India.
2
A girl writes on the wall of a Saraswati temple during the Shreepanchami festival dedicated to goddess of education Saraswati in belief that the goddess will help devotees excel in education, in Kathmandu, Nepal.
3
United States' Lindsey Vonn poses with her career's medals in the finish area after the women's downhill race, at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden.
4
Worshipers gather around candles during a Mass to mark the day of Saint Haralampi, the Orthodox patron saint of beekeepers, in the church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.
Load more
February 10, 2019
See comments
Your opinion
Show comments
Loading comments...
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 10, 2019
Day in Photos
February 8, 2019
Day in Photos
February 7, 2019
Day in Photos
February 6, 2019
Day in Photos
February 5, 2019
Day in Photos
February 4, 2019
Day in Photos
February 3, 2019
Day in Photos
February 1, 2019
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG
Your opinion
Show comments