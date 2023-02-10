Accessibility links

February 10, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Survivors rest while a woman reacts at a hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
2 Demonstrators wear costumes as they take part in the Fridays for Future climate strike, ahead of the upcoming state elections, in Berlin, Germany.
3 France's Johan Clarey takes part in the men's downhill training session of the FIS Alpine Ski World Championship 2023 in Courchevel, French Alps.
4 Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey.

