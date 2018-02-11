Accessibility links

Languages
Day in Photos

February 11, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Show more
A reveler of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school performs during the second night of carnival&nbsp;at the city&#39;s Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
1

A reveler of the Unidos de Vila Maria samba school performs during the second night of carnival at the city's Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the figure skating team event Ice Dance during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Gangneung, South Korea.
2

Kana Muramoto and Chris Reed of Japan compete in the figure skating team event Ice Dance during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Gangneung Ice Arena, Gangneung, South Korea.

Barrett Martineau of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
3

Barrett Martineau of Canada trains at the Olympic Sliding Center in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India. Organizers said 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows.
4

Brides display their hands decorated with henna around a bride during a mass marriage ceremony in Ahmedabad, India. Organizers said 70 Muslim couples took their wedding vows.

Load more

Your opinion

Show comments

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG