Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 12, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A fisherman enjoys ice fishing on the Dnipro river outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
1 A fisherman enjoys ice fishing on the Dnipro river outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
Italy players sing national anthem before the 2023 Six Nations Championship rugby union match between England and Italy at the Twickenham Stadium in London.
2 Italy players sing national anthem before the 2023 Six Nations Championship rugby union match between England and Italy at the Twickenham Stadium in London.
People warm up around a fire in front of rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
3 People warm up around a fire in front of rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
A Sri Lankan fisherman pushes back stranded pilot whales into the deep water in the northwestern coast of Kudawa, Feb. 11, 2023.
4 A Sri Lankan fisherman pushes back stranded pilot whales into the deep water in the northwestern coast of Kudawa, Feb. 11, 2023.

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG