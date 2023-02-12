Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 12, 2023
February 12, 2023 1:04 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A fisherman enjoys ice fishing on the Dnipro river outside Kyiv, Ukraine.
2
Italy players sing national anthem before the 2023 Six Nations Championship rugby union match between England and Italy at the Twickenham Stadium in London.
3
People warm up around a fire in front of rubble of collapsed buildings as rescue teams continue to search victims and survivors, after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
4
A Sri Lankan fisherman pushes back stranded pilot whales into the deep water in the northwestern coast of Kudawa, Feb. 11, 2023.
Load more
February 12, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 10, 2023
Day in Photos
February 9, 2023
Day in Photos
February 8, 2023
Day in Photos
February 7, 2023
Day in Photos
February 6, 2023
Day in Photos
February 5, 2023
Day in Photos
February 3, 2023
Day in Photos
February 2, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG