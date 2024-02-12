Accessibility links

Languages
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos

February 12, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A police officer reacts during a protest near the U.N. mission in Congo MONUSCO headquarters in downtown Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
1 A police officer reacts during a protest near the U.N. mission in Congo MONUSCO headquarters in downtown Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Hostage Luis Har, left, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.
2 Hostage Luis Har, left, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Netherlands&#39; Maaike De Waard competes in a heat of the women&#39;s 100m backstroke swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.
3 Netherlands' Maaike De Waard competes in a heat of the women's 100m backstroke swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.
Retired Mongolian-born &quot;yokozuna&quot; wrestler Hakuho (far L) watches as participants (R) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (C) during a sumo class for youngsters at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo.
4 Retired Mongolian-born "yokozuna" wrestler Hakuho (far L) watches as participants (R) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (C) during a sumo class for youngsters at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo.

Load more

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG