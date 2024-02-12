Accessibility links
Day in Photos
February 12, 2024
February 12, 2024 1:41 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A police officer reacts during a protest near the U.N. mission in Congo MONUSCO headquarters in downtown Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Hostage Luis Har, left, is hugged by relatives after being rescued from captivity in the Gaza Strip, at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel.
Netherlands' Maaike De Waard competes in a heat of the women's 100m backstroke swimming event during the 2024 World Aquatics Championships at Aspire Dome in Doha, Qatar.
Retired Mongolian-born "yokozuna" wrestler Hakuho (far L) watches as participants (R) try to push out Japanese wrestler Hakuoho (C) during a sumo class for youngsters at the Kokugikan arena in the Ryogoku area of Tokyo.
February 12, 2024
