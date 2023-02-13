Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 13, 2023
February 13, 2023 1:29 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
Indian Air Force's aerobatic team Suryakiran performs maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.
A man walks past a damaged building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
Mourners kneel as they await the coffin of Oleksandr Maksymenko, 38, to pass by during his funeral in his home-village Kniazhychi, east of Kyiv, Ukraine. Oleksandr, a civilian who was a volunteer in the armed forces of Ukraine, was killed in the fighting in Bakhmut area.
A general view of a damaged house after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand's West Auckland area.
February 13, 2023
