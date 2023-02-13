Accessibility links

Day in Photos

February 13, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Indian Air Force&#39;s aerobatic team Suryakiran performs maneuvers on the first day of the Aero India 2023 at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru.
A man walks past a damaged building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey.
Mourners kneel as they await the coffin of Oleksandr Maksymenko, 38, to pass by during his funeral in his home-village Kniazhychi, east of Kyiv, Ukraine.&nbsp;Oleksandr, a civilian who was a volunteer in the armed forces of Ukraine, was killed in the fighting in Bakhmut area.
A general view of a damaged house after a storm battered Titirangi, a suburb of New Zealand&#39;s West Auckland area.
