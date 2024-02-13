Accessibility links

February 13, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Palestinian children wait to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen amid shortages of food supplies in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip
2 People carry ballot boxes to be distributed to polling stations ahead of the Feb. 14 election, in Kanekes village, Indonesia.
3 A delivery worker rides a bicycle on East 125th Street in heavy snowfall in Manhattan in New York City.
4 People participate during the annual Sedgefield Ball Game played traditionally on Shrove Tuesday in Sedgefield, Britain.

