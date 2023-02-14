Accessibility links

Day in Photos

February 14, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Afghan vendors selling roses wait for customers on the occasion of Valentine&#39;s Day in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul.&nbsp;Florists with wilting bouquets of red roses and street vendors clutching unsold balloons were heart-broken, after the Taliban morality police banned Valentine&#39;s Day celebrations.&nbsp;
A couple receives their marriage license from an officer on Valentine&#39;s Day, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand.
A man hugs a calf as part of celebrations to mark &quot;Cow Hug Day&quot; on the occasion of Valentine&#39;s Day at a cow shelter in Ahmedabad, India.
An artwork depicting violence against women, painted by street artist Banksy for the occasion of Valentines Day, is seen on a wall in Margate, Kent, Britain, in this picture obtained from social media.
