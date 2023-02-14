Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 14, 2023
February 14, 2023 1:42 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Afghan vendors selling roses wait for customers on the occasion of Valentine's Day in the Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. Florists with wilting bouquets of red roses and street vendors clutching unsold balloons were heart-broken, after the Taliban morality police banned Valentine's Day celebrations.
2
A couple receives their marriage license from an officer on Valentine's Day, at the Nong Nooch Tropical Garden in Chonburi, Thailand.
3
A man hugs a calf as part of celebrations to mark "Cow Hug Day" on the occasion of Valentine's Day at a cow shelter in Ahmedabad, India.
4
An artwork depicting violence against women, painted by street artist Banksy for the occasion of Valentines Day, is seen on a wall in Margate, Kent, Britain, in this picture obtained from social media.
February 14, 2023
