February 14, 2024


A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A priest makes the sign of the cross on the forehead of a man during the celebration of Ash Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia.
This handout photograph taken and released by National Police of Ukraine shows rescuers extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Selydove, Donetsk region.&nbsp;
Farmers confront the police as they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India.
Ukrainian servicemen with flowers wait for the train from Kyiv, at the train station in Kramatorsk.
