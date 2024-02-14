Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 14, 2024
February 14, 2024 1:13 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
A priest makes the sign of the cross on the forehead of a man during the celebration of Ash Wednesday in Bogota, Colombia.
This handout photograph taken and released by National Police of Ukraine shows rescuers extinguish a fire in a residential building following a missile attack in Selydove, Donetsk region.
Farmers confront the police as they march towards New Delhi to press for better crop prices promised to them in 2021, at Shambhu, a border crossing between Punjab and Haryana states, India.
Ukrainian servicemen with flowers wait for the train from Kyiv, at the train station in Kramatorsk.
