February 15, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 Syrian men help a wounded woman covered in dust following a strike in the town of Khan Shaykhun in the southern countryside of the rebel-held Idlib province.
2 Students hold candles during a vigil to pay tribute to Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed after a suicide bomber rammed a car into a bus carrying them in south Kashmir on Thursday, inside a temple in Ahmedabad, India.
3 U.S. Vice President Mike Pence with his wife Karen and Poland's President Andrzej Duda with first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda carry candles at the Monument to the Victims at the former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz II-Birkenau, near Oswiecim, Poland.
4 Svetlana Khodak, 66, looks at a portrait of her husband Victor, killed in Afghanistan, during a wreath-laying ceremony near a monument commemorating the Soviet victims of the war in Afghanistan, in Minsk, Belarus.

