February 15, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Art students demonstrate in Athens, Greece, during a protest against legislative changes that put them on a par with school leavers for state pay and qualifications.
Svitlana grieves next to the coffin of her husband Serhii Havryliuk, 48, during his funeral in Tarasivka village, near Kyiv, Ukraine. Havryliuk, an officer of the Azov Assault Brigade, died while defending the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on April 12, 2022 against the Russians.
A student leaves flowers at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University, in East Lansing, Michigan, Feb. 14, 2023. A gunman killed three students and critically wounded five others on the campus.&nbsp;Police said that the shooter eventually killed himself.&nbsp;
Vehicles are seen on a road on a foggy moring, in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 14, 2023.
