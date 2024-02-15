Accessibility links

February 15, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 People stand around a crater caused by a Russian missile strike in the village of Buda-Babynetska, outside Bucha, near Kyiv, Ukraine.
2 A TGV high speed train drives past a SNCF depot station in Charenton-le-Pont near Paris ahead of a national strike by French SNCF (French state-owned railway company) controllers in France.
3 A member of the Mexican National Guard stands guard as a man tries to climb the wall at Playas de Tijuana, in Tijuana, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2024.
4 A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket soars into orbit from the Kennedy Space Center on the Intuitive Machines' Nova-C moon lander mission, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

