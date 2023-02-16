Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 16, 2023
February 16, 2023 1:31 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A riot police officer fires tear gas at supporters of the opposition leader's Ousmane Sonko after he left the tribunal in Dakar, Senegal.
2
People receive mattresses distributed by an NGO, at a makeshift camp in the city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, Syria, following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Feb. 6.
3
A boat carrying Rohingya Muslims is seen stranded at Lampanah beach, in Aceh province, Indonesia.
4
A demonstrator gestures outside a bank set on fire during a protest against informal restrictions on cash withdrawals and deteriorating economic conditions in Beirut, Lebanon.
February 16, 2023
