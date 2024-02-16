Accessibility links

February 16, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

A man holds a poster with a portrait of opposition leader Alexey Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany.&nbsp;Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin&rsquo;s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia&rsquo;s prison agency said.
A collection of damaged cars lies abandoned since the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, on a field near Netivot in southern Israel.
Al Kulaibi Mskm of Oman competes in the men&#39;s 100-meter butterfly heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.
