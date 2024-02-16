Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 16, 2024
February 16, 2024 12:03 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A man holds a poster with a portrait of opposition leader Alexey Navalny during a protest in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany. Navalny, who crusaded against official corruption and staged massive anti-Kremlin protests as President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, died Friday in the Arctic penal colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence, Russia’s prison agency said.
2
A collection of damaged cars lies abandoned since the deadly October 7 attack by gunmen from Palestinian militant group Hamas from the Gaza Strip, on a field near Netivot in southern Israel.
3
Al Kulaibi Mskm of Oman competes in the men's 100-meter butterfly heat at the World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.
4
Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip. International aid agencies say Gaza is suffering from shortages of food, medicine and other basic supplies as a result of the war between Israel and Hamas.
Load more
February 16, 2024
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG