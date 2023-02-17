Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 17, 2023
February 17, 2023 3:24 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A person shows a sticker as people hold Iranian flags during a protest on the day of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
2
The gallery watches Tiger Woods walk by on the 11th fairway during the second round of the Genesis Invitational golf tournament at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles.
3
A child suffering from exposure rests in a makeshift hospital bed that has been set up in the Turkish military ship TCG Bayraktar in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake. The ship is docked in a port in the province of Hatay, in Iskenderun, Turkey.
4
Laborers work at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in Lahore, Pakistan.
Load more
February 17, 2023
