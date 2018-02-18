3 Devotees react during the anointment ceremony of the 58.8-foot monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara at Shravanabelagola, 145 kilometers (91 miles) west of Bangalore, India. The 1,037-year-old statue is bathed with milk, turmeric, vermilion, saffron, sandalwood paste, powder of medicinal herbs and gold coins.