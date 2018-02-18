Accessibility links

February 18, 2018

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 People play on the giant frisbee during Spring Festival holiday celebrating Chinese Lunar New Year of the Dog at Happy Valley in Beijing, China.
2 Lukas Runggaldier of Italy soars through the air during training for the Nordic combined competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
3 Devotees react during the anointment ceremony of the 58.8-foot monolithic statue of Jain god Gomateshwara at Shravanabelagola, 145 kilometers (91 miles) west of Bangalore, India. The 1,037-year-old statue is bathed with milk, turmeric, vermilion, saffron, sandalwood paste, powder of medicinal herbs and gold coins.
4 Syrian children play outside their destroyed school in the Frikeh village, in Idlib's Western countryside.

