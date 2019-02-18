Accessibility links

February 18, 2019

A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1 A model presents a creation by Cypriot-born Turkish fashion designer Hussein Chalayan during his 2019 Autumn / Winter collection catwalk show at London Fashion Week.
2 Commuters interact with an elephant in Colombo, Sri Lanka.
3 Tibetan monks attend a ceremony at the Langmu Lamasery during the "Sunbathing Buddha Festival", in Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, Gansu Province, China, Feb. 17, 2019.
4 The head of Godzilla, a Japanese monster movie character, is seen on a building of Toho Cinema in Tokyo, Japan.

