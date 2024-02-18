Accessibility links
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 18, 2024
February 18, 2024 1:47 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
A woman places flowers as people pay tribute to Alexei Navalny at the Memorial to Victims of Political Repression in St. Petersburg, Russia.
2
People lay flowers and candles at a memorial in front of the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany, following the death of the Kremlin's most prominent critic Alexei Navalny in an Arctic prison.
3
A woman walks between dead bodies of Palestinians killed in the Israeli bombardments of the Gaza Strip, in front of the morgue at Al Aqsa Hospital in Deir al Balah, Gaza Strip.
4
Members of South Korea's 'Black Eagle' aerobatics team perform during a preview of the Singapore Airshow in Singapore.
February 18, 2024
