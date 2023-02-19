Accessibility links

February 19, 2023

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Members of security forces inspect a building damaged in a reported Israeli missile strike in Damascus, Syria.&nbsp;An Israeli missile strike aimed at Iranian and Hezbollah targets killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighborhood home to much of Syria&#39;s security apparatus, a war monitor said.&nbsp;
People try to cross the Bagmati River to avoid the crowded bridge at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 18, 2023.
Sam Mayer&#39;s car slides on its roof along the back stretch after a collision on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
