Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Home
United States
U.S. News
All About America
Silicon Valley & Technology
Immigration
World
Africa
The Americas
East Asia
Europe
Middle East
South & Central Asia
Ukraine
Press Freedom
COVID-19 Pandemic
China
Iran
Broadcast Programs
Follow Us
Languages
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Day in Photos
February 19, 2023
February 19, 2023 1:35 PM
A look at the best news photos from around the world.
1
Kashmiri Muslim women pray as the head priest displays a relic at the Hazratbal shrine on the occasion of Mehraj-u-Alam, believed to mark the ascension of Prophet Muhammad to heaven, in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir.
2
Members of security forces inspect a building damaged in a reported Israeli missile strike in Damascus, Syria. An Israeli missile strike aimed at Iranian and Hezbollah targets killed 15 people and destroyed a building in a Damascus neighborhood home to much of Syria's security apparatus, a war monitor said.
3
People try to cross the Bagmati River to avoid the crowded bridge at the premises of Pashupatinath Temple during the Shivaratri festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, Feb. 18, 2023.
4
Sam Mayer's car slides on its roof along the back stretch after a collision on the final lap of the NASCAR Xfinity Series auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Feb. 18, 2023, in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Load more
February 19, 2023
Recommended
New series
52 Documentary
You may also like
Day in Photos
February 17, 2023
Day in Photos
February 16, 2023
Day in Photos
February 15, 2023
Day in Photos
February 14, 2023
Day in Photos
February 13, 2023
Day in Photos
February 12, 2023
Day in Photos
February 10, 2023
Day in Photos
February 9, 2023
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG