February 19, 2024

A look at the best news photos from around the world.

1 Members of Alpha Company, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), give a firing demonstration on the Bowling Green of George Washington's Mount Vernon in Mount Vernon, Virginia.
2 Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of Alexei Navalny, stands with Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel, Belgium's Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib and EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell, in a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, Belgium.
3 Lyudmila Navalnaya, the mother of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, and his lawyer Alexei Tsvetkov walk out of an office of the Investigative Committee's regional department in the city of Salekhard in the Yamal-Nenets Region.
4 People attend a vigil in memory of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, at the Campidoglio (Capitoline Hill) in Rome, Italy.

